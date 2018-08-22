Looks like things are going to have to get worse between the Kardashian-Jenner sisters before they get better. In a new sneak peek clip for Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian meets up with Kim Kardashian West to talk about her latest frustrations with their older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

"She was like, ‘Me and Kendall were talking about you,’ and she goes, ‘You’re really scared about how your life is going to turn out,’” Khloe says of Kourtney. "She thinks I’m scared, and that’s why I’m acting out because I don’t want to let my old life go.”

Calling their sister way off base, Kim declares, "No one understands us like us.” Khloe adds, "It’s hard for me to even be around her at this point.”

The two decide to FaceTime with Kendall Jenner to get some answers regarding Kourtney’s recent behavior. “The fact that you even hang out with Kourtney, you’re such a f**king freak,” Kim tells Kendall, adding, "I’m just kidding."

"Why? Kourt’s my best friend right now!” Kendall says.

"I question your morals. I question your humanity,” Kim quips.

But one new development has the sisters reeling.

"She told me she’s going out to town with the kids for the holidays,” Kendall says of the mother of three. "I thought that was weird, but I tried to convince her out of it a little bit. I think she’ll end up coming. That would be insane if she didn’t."

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for going all-out at Christmas, and the sisters already had a big blowout fight about the family’s holiday card in a previous episode.

"Do you think it’s like a cry for help, a cry for attention? Is she the new Rob?” Kim says, referencing their more elusive brother, Rob Kardashian.

we look really angelic here A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 18, 2018 at 3:23pm PDT

Khloe takes a more sentimental approach to the news.

"It makes me sad if she’s not coming because I’m just going to miss the kids and just the tradition of it all,” she admits, before adding in an aside interview, "The divide is going to get worse and worse the more time that we just ignore what’s really going on.”

The sisters have already gone to a family therapy session together to work out their issues, and it seems everything is all good now as they've been hanging out together.

Kourtney and Kendall are certainly still tight. Earlier this week, Kourtney visited Kendall’s house and was gushing about it on Instagram, writing, “Seeing Kendall’s house for the first time. We’re relaying interior design.”

In the clip, which features pals Jaden Smith and Moises Arias, the group is screaming about the 22-year-old model's home decor.

For more, watch the clip below:

