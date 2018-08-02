Kim Kardashian West is sick of people criticizing her apparent sibling feud with sister Kourtney Kardashian, and now she's fighting back.

The 37-year-old reality star and her 39-year-old sister got into an explosive argument in a preview clip for the upcoming 15th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, during which the pair exchanged some heated words.

After Kourtney refused to cooperate with her younger sister's plans to schedule the family's annual Christmas card photo shoot, a frustrated Kim lashed out, cussing at her sister and declaring that she's "the least exciting to look at," out of all the Kardashian siblings.

The high-strung exchange didn't go over well with a lot of fans, some of whom called Kim out for being unreasonably mean to Kourtney, while others seemed to understand attribute the fight to Kourtney's longing to be free of the public scrutiny that comes along with being a reality star.

"What Kim doesn’t seem to understand is that Kourtney is done living this Kardashian life," one Twitter user wrote. "She’s sick and tired of being forced to stay relevant by working herself off just to remain relevant. Kourtney just wants to be present in her children’s lives."

While this might not have been one of the more strongly worded tweets that was directed at Kim, it was the one she decided to respond to.

"Oh word, did Kourt tell you this?" the star clapped back on Twitter. "She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW this photo shoot was our Christmas card. Family memories we were creating. Just tune in before you start acting like you know things."

Oh word, did Kourt tell you this? She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW this photo shoot was our Christmas card. Family memories we were creating. Just tune in before you start acting like you know things. https://t.co/9Gaobo5NuQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 2, 2018

However, not everything fans were posting about theblow-up wass negative. Some came to Kim's defense, calling the fight the normal, everyday behavior of siblings the world over.

"@kourtneykardash crying over @KimKardashian saying she’s not even interesting to look at is brilliant," another Twitter user wrote. "Siblings say dumb s**t to get a reaction, the receiving sibling cries, it’s over in a few days."

"Exactly!!!" Kim excitedly replied, happy to find a fan who understands.

For more on the explosive Kardashian family feud that seemingly transpires over the course of the season 15 premiere, check out the video below.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian's Best, Worst and Most Savage Clapbacks

Kim Kardashian on Why the Family Supports Khloe Kardashian Reconciling With Tristan Thompson

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Over 'Evil Human Being' Kim in 'KUWTK' Screaming Match (Exclusive)

Related Gallery