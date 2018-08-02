Kim Kardashian on Why the Family Supports Khloe Kardashian Reconciling With Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about the cheating scandal that rocked the Kardashian family.

The 37-year-old reality superstar got candid while calling in to On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Thursday, when she was asked about cameras rolling for Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- which Seacrest executive produces -- when reports broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on her sister Khloe with multiple women while Khloe was pregnant.

Kim confirmed that the scandal will in fact be discussed on the upcoming season of KUWTK.

“We definitely all had that conversation -- and honestly I don’t want to give too much away because we genuinely had those conversations -- and sometimes we were filming and sometimes we weren’t, and it was more maybe when Khloe wanted her privacy and no cameras when she was in Cleveland going through that, [but] the sisters were still all filming and talking [about] how to approach it and what to do,” Kim says.

Khloe ended up giving birth in April to daughter True, just days after the cheating scandal broke.

“It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world," Kim notes. "I think ultimately we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there’s a baby, you know?"

Tristan and Khloe eventually stayed together, but of course, it wasn't all smooth sailing when it comes to the NBA star's relationship with Kim. In June, Kim hilariously called out Tristan at Khloe's 34th birthday party for previously blocking her on Instagram, leading him to unblock her at the family bash. Some fans also seem unwilling to forgive Tristan, mercilessly trolling him on social media.

"[Khloe's] motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy so we’ll support that," Kim says about the family's thoughts on the new mom's decision to stay with Tristan.

Kim teased that viewers will see all the drama unfold on season 15 of KUWTK, including the family flying to Cleveland, Ohio, when Khloe went into labor.

“There was a moment where we were all flying to Cleveland when she went into labor and we were filming and [mom Kris Jenner] didn’t want anyone to know she was in labor, so my mom just left and got on a plane, and then Khloe called us -- we were with a bunch of other people in this live interview that she didn’t want to know -- so she goes and gets on a plane, and then me and my other sisters get on another plane, and we were like ‘This is so stupid! We all need to be together and go through this!’” Kim shares about the pivotal moment. “And it was like so much drama getting there. You’ll see it all -- season 15.”

Meanwhile, it looks like season 15 of KUWTK -- which returns Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! -- definitely delivers on the promise of lots of family drama. In previews of the new season, Kim gets into an all-out fight with Kourtney over the eldest Kardashian's "b**chy" attitude, leading Kourtney to have a breakdown while calling Kim "evil."

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian's Best, Worst and Most Savage Clapbacks

Kim Kardashian's 'Skinny' Posts Criticized By Emmy Rossum, Stephanie Beatriz

Kim Kardashian Snaps Back at Tyson Beckford After He Calls Her Body 'Not Real'

Related Gallery