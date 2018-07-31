Khloe Kardashian Confronts 'B**chy' Kourtney in New 'KUWTK' Promo

Kourtney Kardashian is in a mood -- and Khloe isn't having it.

The sisters butt heads in the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but Khloe's had enough in a new promo for Sunday's season premiere.

"I'm so afraid of her," Kim confesses while sitting down with Khloe before Kourtney joins. While Kim does her best to play nice, telling her sisters about the two family events she's planning, Kourtney offers nothing but her salty attitude, criticizing Khloe's patio furniture.

"What is up your a**? Seriously, what the f**k is wrong with you?" Khloe asks. "Why are you so b**chy these days?"



"Just, I'm bored, b**ch," Kourtney replies, frustrating her sisters even more.

"You should be proud of that," Khloe says. "You're just mean!"

Watch below.

While Khloe and Kourtney are working out their issues on KUWTK, Khloe couldn't be getting along better with Kim and their little sister, Kylie Jenner. In a post shared on her app on Tuesday, the Good American designer revealed that their daughters, True, Chicago and Stormi, have weekly play dates.

"Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it's incredible!" Khloe said. "Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can't wait to watch it continue!"

See more in the video below.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

