Khloe Kardashian Admits She's Worried She'll Never Get Her Pre-Baby Body Back

Khloe Kardashian is here to speak the truth!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got on Twitter on Saturday where she candidly responded to some fans' comments and questions, namely about the challenge of reclaiming her figure after giving birth to her daughter Truth Thompson.

“Wish you would talk more about how bodies after a baby aren’t the same and that mom bodies are ok,” one follower wrote. “The media is so quick on having a bounce back body and you as a mother are a great example to woman everywhere on how it’s ok to not be perfect after a baby.”

This is so true! Body after baby is definitely not the same. My body… Will it ever go back to normal LOL it’s a mindfuck https://t.co/wwYC8UFQSO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

Hell no!! Lol i’m still working on it. And it will come in time… I hope LOL but sitting down I have a completely different stomach then I used to have LOL I really can’t even talk about it https://t.co/dSMtr529zM — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

“This is so true!” Kardashian wrote back. “Body after baby is definitely not the same. My body… Will it ever go back to normal LOL it’s a mindf**k.”

When another fan point-blank asked if her body had bounced back, the 34-year-old reality star responded: “Hell no!! Lol I’m still working on it. And it will come in time… I hope LOL but sitting down I have a completely different stomach then I used to have LOL I really can’t even talk about it.”

Not right now lol True is only 3 months old so give me some time lol https://t.co/TthrxOQdHr — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

I wanted a boy so badly Because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4Life — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

She also an responded to a fan who asked if she wants to have another child, writing, “Not right now lol True is only 3 months old so give me some time lol.” However, she did admit that she fantasizes about have a baby boy someday.

“I wanted a boy so badly Because Mason [Disick] and I are so close. I love our bond,” she revealed. “I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4Life.”

Get more news on Khloe in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloé Kardashian Confesses to Having 'Mom Guilt': 'It's a Real Thing'

Khloe Kardashian's Stylish Blunt Bob Is Perfect for the Summer -- See Her New Look!

Khloe Kardashian Confesses She Frequently Thinks About Getting a Nose Job

Related Gallery