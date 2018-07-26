Khloe Kardashian's Stylish Blunt Bob Is Perfect for the Summer -- See Her New Look!

Khloe Kardashian is rocking a fresh new 'do.

After months of having long, luscious tresses, the 34-year-old Good American co-founder has chopped off her hair and is now sporting a fun, blunt bob. In an Instagram pic posted on Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star showed off her newly trimmed hair, quoting her brother-in-law, Kanye West, in the process.

"'Not smiling makes me smile' Kanye," she captioned the stylish snap. Earlier this week, Kardashian revealed on Twitter that "short hair is my favorite," telling a fan that she would eventually cut it but just needed "to lose a few more pounds."

“Not smiling makes me smile” Kanye A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 26, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

Short hair is my favorite!! But I still need to loose a few more pounds and then I’ll cut it again — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 21, 2018

Kardashian also posted a second pic of herself with her grandma, MJ, who celebrated her 84th birthday on Thursday. "Happy Birthday my sweet MJ!! 💜," Kardashian captioned the shot.

Happy Birthday my sweet MJ!! 💜 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 26, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

The Revenge Body host's hair isn't the only thing that she's recently changed. Kardashian, who gave birth to daughter True two months ago, has been focusing on healthier eating and workout habits.

"I've been working out for just about two months now after I had True -- and it's been going great!" she wrote on her website on Thursday. "I've already lost 33 pounds and I definitely feel stronger. I can tell my endurance and conditioning have been improving day by day, too."

"I'm able to do things now that I haven't done since before I got pregnant, which is really, really exciting!" she continued. "The other day, my trainer, Don, had me do 1,000 jump ropes in under eight minutes. I had to do that at both the start of my workout and at the end. It may not sound like a lot, but that sh*t is f**king hard, LOL. I wasn't even able to jump rope for one minute when I first started working out again after my pregnancy. So, I feel really proud!"

See Kardashian's incredible weight loss in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Confesses She Frequently Thinks About Getting a Nose Job

Khloe Kardashian Excited to Be Close to Family After Returning to LA

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off New Diamond Ring Inspired by Daughter True

Related Gallery