Khloe Kardashian Debuts 33-Pound Weight Loss During Lunch Date With Tristan Thompson

Looking good, mama!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stepped out together for a lunch date on Monday, shortly after the 34-year-old reality star revealed that she’d dropped 33 pounds since giving birth to their daughter, True Thompson, in April.

Khloe looked fantastic in a black T-shirt and black spandex shorts that she paired with a white hoodie tied around her waist. As for Tristan, the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers pro also went casual in a black T-shirt and loose shorts. The couple was spotted enjoying a lunch date at JOEY in the Los Angeles neighborhood, Woodland Hills.

Earlier that day, Khloe got candid with her fans about her post-baby weight loss in a message shared on her app.

Backgrid

"After I had True, I didn't put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week," she explained. "Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn't give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn't able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I've lost 33 pounds! I'm shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly."

As for Khloe and Tristan's relationship, the couple are still working through their differences after Tristan was allegedly caught cheating. Family friend Lisa Stanley spilled the beans in a recent radio interview, saying, “One thousand percent they are working through couples therapy.”

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are 'Working Through Couples Therapy,' Friend Says

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She's Already Lost 33 Pounds Since Giving Birth to Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian Shares New Snaps Of Daughter True Looking Adorably Grumpy

Related Gallery