Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are 'Working Through Couples Therapy,' Friend Says

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are putting in the effort to make their relationship thrive.

Lisa Stanley, a friend of Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner, recently revealed to KIIS FM's Celeb HQ that Khloe and Tristan -- who share a 3-month-old baby girl, True -- are dedicated to rebuilding their bond.

"One thousand percent they are working through couples therapy," Stanley explained to Celeb HQ hosts Zoe Marshall and JC Caldwell on Monday.

Stanley said that both Khloe and Tristan are "working hard," but that you "can't just earn trust back in two months."

The couple's romance hit a rough patch in the days leading up to their daughter's arrival in April, when Tristan became embroiled in multiple alleged cheating scandals, which almost tore the two apart.

According to Stanley, Khloe "doesn't want to look a fool. She was a fool once with Lamar [Odom], and she didn’t want to do it again."

Khloe and Lamar tied the knot in 2009, but their marriage fell apart following multiple allegations of infidelity surrounding the former NBA star, as well as a devastating drug relapse that led to his near-fatal overdose in in 2015, and the finalization of their divorce the following year.

However, Khloe has been very dedicated to rebuilding her troubled relationship with Tristan, especially after welcoming their little girl into their lives, and a source told ET last month that the entire Kardashian family has already "forgiven" Tristan.

"[Tristan] has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe’s home as they continue to work on their relationship,” the source said. “Everyone is back on board -- friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance -- and so far it’s been working for them."

For more on the Kardashian family's efforts to move forward and support Khloe and Tristan's love, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of Tristan Thompson Dancing With Their Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian Praises 'Great Daddy' Tristan Thompson

Malika Haqq Praises Khloe Kardashian's 'Art of Forgiveness' After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Related Gallery