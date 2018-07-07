Khloe Kardashian Praises 'Great Daddy' Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be rebuilding their relationship after his cheating scandal, but he's been scoring major points at home lately.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Snapchat on Friday to praise her boyfriend for taking over daddy duty while she went back to work at her brand, Good American.

"I'm very grateful because Tristan is being a great daddy and he has done all the feedings while I've been gone," Kardashian told her followers. "Shout out to all the good dads out there."

The reality star, who has been open with her fans about her anxiety over ending her maternity leave, also revealed that she's feeling better about heading back to work. "First day back at work since having True! I’m anxious to leave True but also eager to get back to work now that I have a new push and motivation,” she confessed. "It's not just for me anymore."

Kardashian's sweet Snapchats came just hours before she found herself defending her daughter against a fan who called the 12-week-old baby "not cute at all."

"What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you?” Kardashian, 34, asked. “It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life.”

“She’s a loser for that,” she continued. “No respect for people like that. People are entitled to their own opinions and feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must why would you tag me?”

The woman quickly deleted her mean-spirited tweet, writing, "[I] honestly didn’t mean for my tweet to get as many replies and whatnot to it. I apologize for my actions and I shouldn’t have said what I said. I wasn’t thinking at all."

“I just don’t get why people have that much energy to actually project all of this negativity,” Kardashian later tweeted at one of her supporters. “That takes a lot more energy than just being kind.”



The new mom has been an open book when it comes to her baby girl lately. See more in the video below.

