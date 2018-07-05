Khloé Kardashian Holds Baby True, Admits She's 'Anxious' to be Apart from Her -- Watch

Khloé Kardashian is going through the same emotionally taxing struggle so many other new moms face when they have to go back to work after welcoming a baby.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Snapchat on Thursday, where she held her 2-month-old daughter, True, while opening up about her discomforting with being away from her little girl for a whole day.

"Tomorrow is my first day back to work," Kardashian shared, almost somberly, as her baby gently cooed.

"I have missed a feeding here or there with True, but I've never missed multiple feedings in a day," the 34-year-old new mom shared. "So I have a ton of anxiety."

Kardashian explained that she's constantly been thinking about, and "getting anxious" over, the sixth of July, knowing that it's the day she'd be returning to work."

"I don't know how I'm going to leave her all day tomorrow," she admitted. "That's freaking me out. But, I gotta go back to work at some point."

In a follow-up video, Kardashian explained that she doesn't "know what to do" about being gone for a whole day, because she's grown to "love our routine together."

Finally, she concluded with a message for her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who is the mother of three children.

"Kourtney, I take back all the times I've made fun of you," she shared, smiling.

@kourtneykardash @khloekardashian Is Sorry 😂💖 A post shared by True Thompson (@truethompsonk) on Jul 5, 2018 at 2:32pm PDT

She also posted a heartwarming video of her and her baby girl lounging in the sunlight, with a cute animal filter, giving the already adorable infant some fuzzy ears and a pink button nose as she nibbled at her tiny fingers.

Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter in April -- amid a series of cheating allegations involving the NBA pro that ended up embroiling the entire Kardashian family into a heated dispute.

However, the new mom has been very outspoken about working hard to rebuild their relationship and it looks like her family is working similarly hard to put the past behind them. Check out the video below for a look at their complicated relationship and efforts to be there for each other and their daughter.

