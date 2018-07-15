Khloé Kardashian Shares New Snaps Of Daughter True Looking Adorably Grumpy

Khloé Kardashian is feeling adorably grumpy -- at least according to a super cute snapshot of her baby girl, True.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a heartwarming pair of pictures showing her 3-month-old daughter in a precious white bow-covered dress and white bonnet.

"Mood," Kardashian captioned the cute pics, the first of which showed True yawning widely with her eyes closed, followed by a pic of True giving the camera a pouty, hilariously grumpy baby scowl.

"PS why are rolls soooooo cute on babies?!" the loving mom added, referring to her little girl's adorable baby chubbiness.

Earlier in the week, Kardashian posted a video of her little girl to Snapchat, as she spent some quality time with her dad, Tristan Thompson.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old fashion designer showed the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star dancing around their living room with their baby girl, kissing her cheeks and generally showering her with affection.

The loving posts come more than a week after Kardashian took to Snapchat, where she got very candid about how nervous she was to go back to work so soon after giving birth, while holding her little girl in her arms.

"Tomorrow is my first day back to work," Kardashian shared in the video she posted, as her baby gently cooed against her shoulder. "I have missed a feeding here or there with True, but I've never missed multiple feedings in a day, so I have a ton of anxiety."

Check out the video below to hear more from the new mom about her struggle with balancing her return to work with her desire to spend all day with her little girl.

