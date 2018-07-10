Khloe Kardashian Kisses Tristan Thompson After Double Date With LeBron James

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are out on the town!

The new parents -- who welcomed daughter True back in April -- were spotted at Nobu in Los Angeles on Monday night. The pair had dinner with Thompson's former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James -- who recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers -- and James' wife, Savannah Brinson.

The couple kept it casual for the night out. Thompson, 27, rocked light pink sweatpants and a white hoodie, while Kardashian, 34, opted for leggings, a bomber jacket and army green booties.

PG/Bauer-Griffin

PG/Bauer-Griffin

PG/Bauer-Griffin

Following their meal, Thompson took to Snapchat to share a video with his reality star girlfriend. In the sweet post, Thompson can be seen singing along to music while a tired looking Kardashian snuggles up to her boyfriend. The pair even shares a cute kiss for the camera.

khlostan A post shared by @ kardashstory on Jul 10, 2018 at 5:30am PDT

Earlier this month Kardashian called Thompson "a great daddy" in a Snapchat video.

"I'm very grateful because Tristan is being a great daddy and he has done all the feedings while I've been gone," Kardashian told her followers. "Shout out to all the good dads out there."

Shortly before True's birth, Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian. Since then, though, they have returned to L.A. from Cleveland and are working on rebuilding their relationship.

Here's more on the pair:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Praises 'Great Daddy' Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Special Item in Both of Baby True's Nurseries

Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Stopped Breastfeeding After She 'Tried Every Trick in the Book'

Related Gallery