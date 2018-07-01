Chrissy Teigen, Kobe Bryant & More Stars React to LeBron James Signing With the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is coming to Los Angeles, and some of Hollywood's biggest sports fans are sharing their thoughts.

The NBA superstar is leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to enjoy the the more temperate climate of Southern California for the Lakers' 2018-19 season, after signing a four-year, $154 million deal, according to a statement tweeted out by his agency, Klutch Sports, on Sunday.

The move also brings James much closer to Hollywood, where many feel the athlete's post-basketball future will likely unfold. The 33-year-old icon has appeared in numerous commercials and films, and co-founded a production company, SpringHill Entertainment, which currently has several projects in development.

Rumors of James' imminent move to the Lakers have been swirling for weeks, and when the news finally hit, many fans were excited to see the speculation become reality -- especially Chrissy Teigen, who did some investigative, tongue-in-cheek reporting of her own before the news went public.

On Saturday, Teigen tweeted, "I feel like starting basketball rumors." She then followed that up with, "I’m at a small embroidery shop in downtown LA and lebron is here with a blank Lakers jersey? Trying to get a pic."

Shorly after, she tweeted a photo of a station wagon, over which she'd drawn an arrow, and the word "LeBron." She captioned the post, "Ok got him leaving the basketball jersey embroidery shop. This is downtown LA."

Ok got him leaving the basketball jersey embroidery shop. This is downtown LA pic.twitter.com/fMhrjFJKgz — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 1, 2018

After nearly everyone in the world said she was clearly and obviously making stuff up, Teigen triumphantly shared a link to the news of James' new Lakers deal, writing, "Told youuuu."

Actress Busy Philipps also took to Twitter, where she said that her husband, Marc Silverstein, couldn't have asked for a better birthday surprise.

"Honestly, this LeBron news is the best birthday present my husband could have possibly gotten," Philipps wrote of her hubby, who turned 47 on Sunday.

Honestly, this LeBron news is the best birthday present my husband could have possibly gotten. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) July 2, 2018

And it wasn't just fans welcoming James to the City of Angels. He also got some love from his future teammates, including Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma.

"Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world... #TheKingIsHere," Ball tweeted.

Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world... #TheKingIsHere 👑 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) July 2, 2018

Kuzma, meanwhile, seemed excited to kick off the new season with his new teammate, writing, "LAKESHOWWWW. @KingJames let’s go my brotha let’s rock."

Retired Lakers icon Kobe Bryant also reached out to show his support and excitement, tweeting, "Welcome to the family @KingJames #lakers4life #striveforgreatness @JeanieBuss @MagicJohnson and RP well done!!!"

Even some of the city's other sports teams were welcoming the NBA great, such as the L.A. Rams.

"Welcome to Los Angeles, @KingJames!" the NFL franchise tweeted. "See you back in the Coliseum this fall! #LABron."

Welcome to Los Angeles, @KingJames!



See you back in the Coliseum this fall! #LABron 👑 pic.twitter.com/bZQgHVByid — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 2, 2018

Here's a look at how some other celebs are reacting to the big news:

Haaaaaa!!!! Yes! @KingJames signs with the Lakers. Finally, for the first time in years I can say this about basketball: I LOVE LA......... — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 2, 2018

Hello yes I've been to a handful of Lakers games in my life so my all of a sudden becoming a huge fan is in no way jumping on the bandwagon and also unrelated to their newest signing thank you I will not be taking questions at this time. — snddoɥ ʞɹɐɯ (@markhoppus) July 2, 2018

LEBRON JAMES WILL PLAY BASKETBALL IN THE CITY I LIVE IN AND I AM GOING TO APPRECIATE THAT SHIT — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 2, 2018

Kobe Bryant will have a lot to say about LeBron in due time. For now, he says in all caps, “I LOVE IT.” — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 2, 2018

I am very excited to have @kingjames here with the @lakers We are looking forward to great things. I’ll see you soon Congratulations 🎉 #basketball#lakers#kingjamespic.twitter.com/uDhdzg2S4L — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) July 2, 2018

Welcome home, @KingJames. Here's to great days ahead. The City of Angels is ready for you to fly. EG — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) July 2, 2018

