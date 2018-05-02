Brad Pitt Makes LeBron James Joke During Surprise TV Cameo

Brad Pitt is back to deliver some bleak weather updates and quick quip about LeBron James.

The 54-year-old actor returned to The Jim Jefferies Show on Tuesday to reprise his role as the weatherman that delivers discouraging messages about climate change with a positive attitude.

Dressed in the same tan suit he wore on the Comedy Central show in June, Pitt begins his forecast with a joke. "OK, here it goes. I was hanging out with LeBron James, and he said, ‘How’s the weather down there?’ because he’s tall," he tells host Jim Jeffries. "And I said, ‘Same as it is up there: changing at a pace not before seen in the history of man. Your legacy is pointless. Our people and our memories will all burn."

The sarcasm didn't stop there! Pitt then turns to his weather map. "We’ve got sunshine in the West, the South, the East,” he says. “And over here in the North, the icecaps are melting and I am so, so, so, so scared."

The father of six seems to be putting himself out there more since his split from Angelina Jolie. Earlier this year, a source told ET that Pitt has been going out and enjoying time with close friends after previously remaining extremely private.

“He has made changes in his life since the split,” the source said. “When they first split he spent a lot of time at home and was often very down about what was going on. He was a homebody for many months, but in the last month or two, he’s been going out more. He enjoys going out to eat with close friends.”

Here's more on Pitt's life as a single man:

