Busy Philipps Has a 'Hair-Dye Mishap’ On Her Birthday -- But Ends Up Loving the Look!

Birthdays are the last time anyone wants to have a bad hair day, but Busy Philipps remained in good spirits following a "hair dye mishap" on Monday.

The actress took to social media to share the bright blunder with her followers.

“Guys I had a hair dye mishap for my birthday,” she said in an Instagram Story. “I accidentally used a new dye and it’s like bright fuchsia. Oh no!”

“But it’ll fade and whatever,” continued the Cougartown star, who turned 39. “Maybe this is who I am now. 39 . Maybe this is me.”

Luckily, by the time her birthday dinner rolled around, Phillips said the color was growing on her.

Earlier in the day, the actress enjoyed a birthday brunch with her pal and former Dawson’s Creek co-star, Michelle Williams, who sweetly changed her flight to celebrate the special occasion.

“My BFF was in town for a minute for work but changed her flight so she could have breakfast with me for my birthday and it was so amazing to see her but also, the actual breakfast was so delicious I feel like it bodes really well for things to come this year.🍳❤️🎂✨,” Phillips captioned a car selfie of the two.

She later posted a selfie while seemingly lying in bed topless, simply captioning the post, “39.”

Just a day earlier, the star celebrated daughter, Cricket’s, upcoming 5th birthday early, posting photos of the little girl’s unicorn themed party.



“Sweet sisters. Happy Birthday party to our little Crickles❤,” she captioned one photo of her two girls together.

It seems party-goers even wore special t-shirts to the bash!

On Sunday, Philipps also marked another family birthday -- that of her dad!

Happy birthday to Philipps and all her family members also celebrating their special days!

See more on the actress below.



