Busy Philipps Emotionally Opens Up About Her Longtime Struggle With Anxiety

Busy Philipps wants those struggling with anxiety to know that they're not alone.

The 38-year-old actress recently teamed up with The Child Mind Institute's #MyYoungerSelf campaign, where she created a video sharing her own personal story about how she deals with the disorder that has affected her since childhood.

"I used to lie awake in bed at night and I would have spinning thoughts," Philipps says in the video, which was shared to the nonprofit's Facebook page. "It would be really hard for me to get to sleep and I would be so scared that I wouldn't even go to my parents' room. I didn't want to tell them what was happening because I thought there was something wrong with me. Turns out, there's nothing wrong with me."

"Once I was able to start talking about it, it relieved a lot of the anxiety," she continues. "I was able to get help -- therapy, and sometimes medication. There's nothing wrong with that either. I would've liked to tell my younger self not to be embarrassed or ashamed, and to open up and to talk about what's happening ... It feels kind of incredible to know that you're not alone. So, you're not alone."

"Once you have the realization that what you're going through is something that a lot of people struggle with, it feels...

Plenty of other celebrities have gotten on board with the #MyYoungerSelf campaign over the past few weeks, including Zoe Saldana, Jim Gaffigan, Ginger Zee and Olivia Culpo. To learn more about The Child Mind Institute, visit their website (HERE).

