Nikki Bella Feared She'd Have an Anxiety Attack Ahead of Her and John Cena's Engagement Party

Nikki Bella was already feeling the stress of being John Cena's fiancee long before they announced their breakup.

In the hours leading up to couple's engagement party, the bride-to-be was feeling a little anxious about the event.

"So the engagement party is here. I feel so overwhelmed," she shares in a preview for Sunday's upcoming episode of Total Bellas. "I honestly feel like I'm about to have an anxiety attack. There's just so much going on. I just feel like I'm on this roller coaster of emotions and I feel like I'm going to explode. It's just all too much for me."

When Cena, 41, asks Bella, 34, to try and enjoy the day she explains that even though she's excited, she's also sad that not everyone she loves can make it.

"I'm just feel emotional," she admits. "This stuff makes me miss my pop-pop. I just wish he was here for it, you know? I think especially when it's stuff like this."

Cena was there to comfort Bella with a few kind words. "So have fun today," he insists. "You miss that person because you shared so many wonderful moments."

Following the emotional exchange, the Blockers star brings up the pair's upcoming nuptials and tells his bride that she can still back out.

"I know. I have until 5-5to do that," she quips, citing the date of they were supposed to get married.

"Could you maybe let me know on 5-4," he responds.

In April, the WWE star announced their split, but have both recently talked about rekindling their romance. Over the weekend, the pair was spotted together in San Diego, California, in a photo obtained by TMZ.

One of the deal breakers that appears to have led the split is the fact that Cena has said in the past that he doesn't want children while Bella really wants to be a mom. However, in the days since the breakup, he's seemingly come around to the possibility of being a dad some day.

"I'm willing to go back on all of these things I said, and a lot of things I was holding on to just out of stubbornness — 'I won't have kids' — and it took a really strong look in the mirror for me to be like, 'Why?'" Cena said while on the Today show last week. "This person is my number one, and it's something that's very valuable to her, and of course we can do this ... all of that switched because I love her."

"I was speechless at first and then I felt emotional and very happy," Bella exclusively told ET of her reaction to Cena's interview. "John and I, we absolutely love each other and we care about each other a lot. We are best friends and, right now, we're both giving each other time separately and maybe there's hope that we reunite in the future."

Here's what the former couple had to say on what would have been their wedding day:

