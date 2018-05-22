Busy Philipps Shares Photo of Herself in a Wheelchair Following Sinus Surgery

Busy Philipps posted a photo of herself in the hospital following sinus surgery on Monday.

The actress shared a snap showing her sitting in a wheelchair with her nostrils bandaged up, while giving the camera a thumbs up.

Dressed in a red Adidas tracksuit, matching red sunglasses and Ugg boots, the 38-year-old star appeared to be recovering well from the procedure.

“My post sinus surgery look was 🔥,” she captioned the photo. “Also. I apparently was giving a lot of thumbs up. Thank you for your good thoughts and kind words! I'm in bed in Mr nightgown resting with my sinuses successfully cleaned out.❤️👃🏼❤️.”

She then posted a photo on her Instagram Stories, showing her in bed wearing a blue mask over the top half of her face.

“Guyssss. Very into this look. J/k it’s terrifying,” the mom of two wrote over the pic.



By Monday morning, Philipps was clearly over resting up, posting a selfie on Instagram and writing, "Even though I love sleep it turns out I'm not a person who likes to rest. 😐."

Instagram Stories / Busy Philipps

Prior to the operation, Philipps shared her nerves on her Instagram Story, admitting she was anxious about the hospital visit.



“I have to wake up early [and] go for my sinus surgery. I’m nervous,” she said. “But is anyone not nervous when they have to go in for surgery? I have heard from so many people. Everybody says that it can make such a huge difference. I guess I’ll let you know how it goes tomorrow.”

This is the second recent health scare for Philipps, who found herself unable to open her eyes and feeling like there were “shards of glass” in them in March. Heading to the ER, she was diagnosed with photokeratitis, a condition where ultraviolet rays affect the corneas of the eyes.

See more on Philipps below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Busy Philipps Hospitalized After Accidentally Sunburning Her Eyes: 'Who Even Knew That Was a Thing?'

NEWS: Busy Philipps Gets Her Own Late-Night Talk Show

NEWS: Busy Philipps Recalls Defending Michelle Williams’ Honor in a Bar Fight During ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Days

Related Gallery