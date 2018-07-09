Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Special Item in Both of Baby True's Nurseries

Khloe Kardashian is giving fans another peek inside her baby girl's two nurseries.

The reality star, who shares True with NBA star Tristan Thompson, took to her app on Monday to reveal a new pic from their 2-month-old's special rooms.

Khloe shared that while True has two different nurseries -- one in Cleveland, Ohio, where her dad plays for the Cavaliers, and another in Calabasas, California, where the Kardashians reside -- there is one special item that she had custom-made for each location.

"When I was pregnant with True, I had two of these Baby Thompson neon signs made so I can have one in her Cleveland nursery and one in her Calabasas nursery," she explained. "I love them so much, especially since it's my mom's handwriting!"

"This is a shot of the Calabasas nursery, but I tried to keep both rooms as identical as possible," she added. "Same lucite crib and butterfly mobile -- so wherever True is, she feels at home."

Earlier on Monday, the Revenge Body star got real about breastfeeding while responding to a series of fan questions via Twitter.

"I had to stop breast feeding 😩😩😩," Khloe, 34, revealed. "It was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly."

"It wasn’t that easy for me," she continued, when a fellow mom suggested to drink more water. "I tried every trick in the book- water, special cookies, power pumping, massages etc. I tried so very hard to continue."

