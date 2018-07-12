Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of Tristan Thompson Dancing With Their Daughter True

Daddy’s little girl!

True Thompson got in some sweet father-daughter bonding time with her dad, Tristan Thompson, on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player was loving fatherhood in his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat video.

In the sweet clip, Tristan is holding his 3-month-old daughter and dancing around the room, kissing her cheeks. It’s a rare moment not often featured on Khloe’s social media accounts.

Baby True has also been getting in lots of quality time with her extended family. Earlier in the day, she was featured on her aunt Kourtney Kardashian’s Snapchat and played with her cousins, 8-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, 3-year-old Reign, 1-year-old Dream and 2-year-old Saint.

In one sweet clip, Penelope holds True in her lap as the group sings along to “The Wheels on the Bus.”

“Baby class is poppin!!!!” Khloe captioned one funny video of Saint bouncing around with Dream in the background.

In another clip, Khloe poses with her daughter, declaring, “Look at this gorgeous little mama.” Kourtney then reaches over and picks up True, saying, “I’m going to steal her for baby class.”

It’s clear that Khloe is loving being back around her family after spending the first few months of True’s life in Cleveland, Ohio. Earlier in the week, she shared some clips with Kourtney and Mason from Taco Tuesday.

