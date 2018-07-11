Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Khloe for Taco Night Following Italian Vacation

It's a Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian reunion!

Following her ever-long Italian vacation, the 39-year-old mother of three reunited with her sister to have a family Taco Tuesday night. Kourtney took to Instagram Story to share a pic of their kitchen, which was filled with all the taco night necessities.

Khloe, 34, also posted a couple of videos on her page from their dinner date, which included her hugging Mason.

"Hi Mase, what do you like most about Taco Tuesday?" Khloe asks Kourtney's eldest in the first clip. "Nothing. Playing Fortnite," he replies. In another video, Khloe continues to hold Mason while she and Kourtney dance around in the kitchen.

The Khloe and Kourtney reunion comes a week after the Revenge Body host teased her sister about not being around when she was in Los Angeles.

"Are you lost at sea?" Khloe wrote on one of Kourtney's fabulous bikini shots, before adding a second comment. "I come back in town and you leave the next day. Should I catch a hint?"

Kourtney replied to her younger sis, "Be nice or I'm not coming back."

The brunette beauty, however, did return on Monday and spent the day with Khloe and her adorable baby girl, True. She couldn't help but gush over how cute True was, posting an Instagram Story video and captioning it, "I want to suck her cheeks."

Last week in a series of tweets with fans, Khloe revealed she had to stop nursing her daughter after trying "every trick in the book."

"It wasn't working for my body," she shared. Hear more of what she told her fans in the video below.

