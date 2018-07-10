Kourtney Kardashian Shares Another Sexy Bikini Snap After Her Forever-Long Vacation

All good things must come to an end.

Kourtney Kardashian has returned back to Los Angeles from her seemingly month-long Portofino, Italy, summer getaway, but that didn't stop her from posting one more bikini shot. A day after the mother of three clapped back at mommy shamers, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared yet another figure-flaunting snap of herself sunbathing on a yacht, which was taken by none other than her 6-year-old daughter, Penelope.

"Yep, more focaccia," the 39-year-old brunette beauty captioned the photo, which caught the attention of model and socialite Brittny Gastineau.

"Reign is such a good photographer," the Gastineau Girls star wrote, with Kardashian replying, "Penelope took this one and I'm not kidding."

Earlier this week, Kardashian, along with her two sons, Mason and Reign, and mom, Kris Jenner, celebrated Penelope's sixth birthday.

"My little birthday ladybug makes my heart incredibly full every day," Karadshian wrote on Instagram next to a picture of her little girl on a boat. "So in awe of her. 🎈✨❤️."

Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter, however, had previously celebrated her birthday with her cousin, North West. The two little ones had a blast during their unicorn-themed party.

