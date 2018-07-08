Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Penelope's 6th Birthday in Italy: See the Sweet Pics

Happy birthday to Penelope Disick!

The adorable daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick turned 6 years old on Sunday and did so in style: at a lavish birthday party in Italy. Kourtney has been on a long vacation in Portofino with family.

Kourtney posted several videos and pictures on her Instagram Story of the birthday girl and her epic overseas party that included cake, some incredible fruit arrangements and a little time on the water.

"My little birthday ladybug makes my heart incredibly full every day," Kourtney wrote on her Instagram page next to a picture of Penelope on a boat. "So in awe of her. 🎈✨❤️."

Check out a few snapshots from Penelope's big day:

Meanwhile, Scott also paid tribute to his daughter on Sunday, Instagramming a picture of him carrying a tuckered-out Penelope with a short caption: "My little peep."

And of course, uber proud grandma Kris Jenner waxed enthusiastically about the birthday girl.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Penelope who turned 6 today!!!!!" Kris wrote on Instagram. "P you have brought such love and joy into our world and I love every single second of watching you grow up!!!!! Thank you for every single memory and for all of the joy and laughter you bring to us every day. I love you so so much my precious P💕🎂🎉💕#proudgrandma #love #mybabies"

Kim Kardashian West also shared a sweet photo of Penelope with her daughter, North.

Penelope has been pretty lucky when it comes to birthdays. In June, she had another birthday party -- a joint unicorn-themed celebration thrown by Kim -- for both she and North, who turned five on June 15. In 2017, the pair had a joint Moana-themed birthday party and both received Pomeranian puppies.

For a look back at that 2017 birthday bash, watch the video below.

