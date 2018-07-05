Kourtney Kardashian Shares the Cutest Pic of Son Reign on Italian Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian loves her little biscottino!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to share the sweetest photo of her youngest son, 3-year-old Reign. Kourtney is currently on vacation in Italy with her kids, 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope and Reign, and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. She and Bendjima kicked things off two weeks ago, with her children joining last week.

"Biscottino," Kourtney, who has shared plenty of pics from her time abroad, captioned a cute snap of little Reign giving a kiss to the camera as he lounged on a boat wearing his mom's chic sunglasses.

She also shared a photo of Penelope walking around in a rainbow dress on her Instagram Story. "What a lady," she captioned the pic.

While Kourtney and her kids are vacationing in Italy, the rest of her famous family celebrated the Fourth of July on Wednesday in the United States.

Khloe threw a house party with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, while Kendall Jenner cuddled up to her rumored beau, Ben Simmons.

Kim, meanwhile, took to Instagram to document her first time wakeboarding. The mother of three posted plenty of pics and videos of herself on the water, later sharing precious clips of her son, Saint, giving his little sister, Chicago, a kiss.

