Kourtney Kardashian Makes Out With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima During Italy Vacation

That’s amore!

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are still enjoying their Italian getaway, where the attractive pair were spied sharing in a passionate kiss amid a workout together. In the image, the eldest Keeping Up with the Kardashians star locks lips with the shirtless 24-year-old while staying in the Italian village of Portofino. Kourtney wore a black sports bra and skintight shorts for the PDA-filled workout.

As fans know, throughout their getaway, Kourtney and Younes haven’t hesitated to let fans in on their adventures. While visiting the Isle of Capri on June 29, the 38-year-old reality star posted photos of herself exploring the city streets after dark. In one, she posed on a bright yellow Vespa while sporting some light blue, high-waisted slacks and a matching tube top. In another, she struck a pose while standing under a lemon tree while walking along a candlelit stone path.

Backgrid

📷 by my 💚 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 30, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

buongiorno A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 29, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

The fit Kardashian and her younger beau have also been sharing plenty of photos of their seafaring adventures, including an image of Kourtney leaning against a boat railing with a male friend while wearing a skimpy black bikini.

The picturesque image even prompted some teasing from her equally famous siblings. "Is this a hot body contest or something?" Khloe Kardashian commented on the image. Kim Kardashian also chimed in in all caps, "VERY JEALOUS OF THIS BOATING SITUATION."

Stay tuned for more images from their scenic vacation and see more on Kourtney in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Baby Blue Tube Top On Italian Vacation -- Pic

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Off Carrie Bradshaw Vibes in Gazette Print Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Bod During Romantic Getaway With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Related Gallery