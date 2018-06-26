Kourtney Kardashian Gives Off Carrie Bradshaw Vibes in Gazette Print Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian channeled her inner Carrie Bradshaw -- with a twist!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is living her best life in Capri, Italy, with her 25-year-old boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, lying out in the sun and enjoying the day in the gorgeous water. While we've seen the mother of three show off her curves in stylish bikinis, one in particular gave off major Sex and the City vibes.

On Tuesday, Kourtney posted a mirror selfie wearing a black-and-white Gabriel Held Vintage gazette two-piece. The print on the tube-top and drawstring bikini bottoms were reminiscent of the John Galliano for Christian Dior newspaper dress Sarah Jessica Parker wore in season three, episode 17, "What Goes Around Comes Around."

The Dior dress is now a classic Carrie staple and the print has inspired many other designers ever since.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has been rocking plenty of stylish ensembles during her summer getaway. While out for a day of sailing on Monday, she looked chic in a white off-the-shoulder mini dress with matching sunglasses. For a special date night, she gave off bohemian vibes in a white button-up shirt with a tan fringed skirt and white strappy heels.

Sex and the Citycelebrates its 20-year anniversary this month. The HBO comedy gave fashionistas more style tips than they could ask for.

Check out the video below for seven style trends that the show made famous.

