Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Baby Blue Tube Top On Italian Vacation -- Pic

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s adventures in Italy continue!

The 39-year-old reality star is still vacationing in Italy with her model beau and the pair are graciously sharing one stunning photo after another from their trip. They include the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sporting baby blue high-waisted slacks and a matching tube top while stoically posing on a bright yellow Vespa.

She showcased the same tummy-teasing ensemble in another photo featuring her standing under a lemon tree while on a candlelit pathway at night.

Kourtney and Younes have also stretched their sea legs on the trip, making for numerous striking images. In some, she casually rides in a boat off the coast of the Isle of Capri while wearing a white dress with billowed off-the-shoulder sleeves. She completed the look with a slender pair of white-framed sunglasses.

But she hasn’t exclusively posed solo; Younes has also joined her for a photo from time to time during their Italian escapades.

Among them are images of the couple’s visit to a coffee shop in Rome. In one, she and Younes strike poses in the eatery’s doorway while holding up demitasses. In another, the couple lean against an ancient wall of the establishment that features an elaborate pastoral scene. It looks as though this twosome is seeing everything Italia has to offer.

