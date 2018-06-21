Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Heat Up Italy -- See Pics From Their Romantic Getaway!
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have taken their love abroad!
The couple recently escaped Los Angeles again, this time heading to Rome, Italy, for a romantic getaway, where they've been documenting highlights from their trip via social media.
According to a photo posted to the mother of three's Instagram Stories on Wednesday, it's her first time visiting Italy's capital.
And Kardashian, 39, and Bendjima, 25, already appear to be having a blast, making one of their first stops at Sant' Eustachio Il Caffè, where they sipped on drinks from mini mugs.
Naturally, the reality star had to pose for a mini fashion shoot at one point, showing off her chic wide-legged pants and bodyhugging top in front of various buildings.
Bendjima shared a similar shot of himself clad in a tan T-shirt and white shorts to his own Instagram page, captioning it, "Coming like summer."
He also posted a cute selfie of the two checking out touristy hot-spots, calling Kardashian "mia cara," which translates to "my dear."
The lovebirds arrived to Rome on Tuesday, touching down in style. Kardashian flaunted her enviable abs in a black sports bra paired with high-waisted olive green pants, while her beau complemented her in a matching green tee, camouflage cap and distressed jeans.
They appeared to be in good spirits, holding hands as photographers snapped their pic and later making wishes together at the Trevi Fountain.
That's amore!
