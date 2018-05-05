Kourtney Kardashian Takes Boyfriend Younes Bendjima on a Surprise Birthday Trip

Kourtney Kardashian couldn't help but spoil Younes Bendjima on his birthday!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian reality star took her boyfriend on a surprise trip to celebrate him turning 25 on Saturday. The pair first attended the Voices in Displacement by the Syrian American Medical Society event in Los Angeles on Friday night and then headed out to an undisclosed location in a private plane.

"For once, he has no idea where we're going," the brunette bombshell captioned her Instagram Stories video where she shows off the jet and turns to Bendjima, who looks suave in black dress pants and a white button-up.

The birthday boy also posted an Instagram Stories clip writing, "Oh, sh*t. She got me on my way to idknow where. 25 yo at midnight."

The couple enjoyed Bendjima's favorite Italian food and then, once they arrived to their hotel, he was surprised with a birthday cake that had a picture of him as a toddler.

Kardashian and Bendjima love traveling together and frequently share their latest adventures with their fans. See more of the twosome in the video below.

