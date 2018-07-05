Kendall Jenner Cuddles Up to Rumored Boyfriend Ben Simmons at Khloe Kardashian's Party

Busted!

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have tried to keep their romance on the down low, but on Wednesday, the rumored couple were spotted cozying up to one another at Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Fourth of July backyard bash.

In one of Khloe’s Snapchats, the 22-year-old model and the 21-year-old NBA player are seated together on a poolside lounge chair. In the clip, Kendall is leaning against Ben as he has his arm around her leg.

Prior to the evening’s festivities, Kendall posed in a sexy white bikini with a red striped cover up top, simply captioning the look with an American flag emoji.

Earlier the week, an eyewitness told ET that Kendall and Ben spent the day together poolside at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

“Kendall and Ben were getting cozy in the hot tub,” the eyewitness said. “They snuggled up and looked happy together!”

The pair first sparked romance rumors in May and have been spotted together several times since then. Here's more with the rumored new couple:

