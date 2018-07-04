Kendall Jenner Enjoys Romantic Poolside Day Out With Ben Simmons (Exclusive)

Heating up by the pool!

Kendall Jenner and her rumored NBA player beau Ben Simmons enjoyed a romantic day out at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, an eyewitness tells ET.

The 22-year-old supermodel and the 21-year-old Philadelphia 76ers athlete were seen canodling poolside. According to the eyewitness, the pair were sipping on margaritas with a pal in their own private cabana.

Jenner rocked a sexy blue one-piece swimsuit and Simmons sported a Sister Act 2 T-shirt and orange Givenchy swim trunks.

“Kendall and Ben were getting cozy in the hot tub,” the eyewitness tells ET. “They snuggled up and looked happy together!”

The two first sparked romance rumors in May and have been spotted together several times since. Shortly after those rumors began, Jenner was spotted kissing Anwar Hadid, the brother of her friends Gigi and Bella Hadid, though a source told ET at the time that it was “nothing serious.”

Jenner is known for keeping her personal life private. Watch the clip below for more:

