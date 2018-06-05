Kendall Jenner Caught Kissing Gigi and Bella Hadid's Younger Brother Anwar

Looks like Kendall Jenner is really enjoying the single life!

Early Tuesday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted kissing Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of her model pals, Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Kendall, 22, cozied up close to Anwar, 18, who put his hands on her face as they kissed, as shown in a picture obtained by TMZ.

The model also shared a pic of Anwar's hands to her Instagram Stories, confirming they were hanging out the night before.

The steamy smooch comes less than a week after rumors started swirling that Kendall and NBA star Ben Simmons have struck up a romance. According to multiple reports at the time, Kendall and the Philadelphia 76ers point guard had been been casually seeing each other for a few weeks.

"Kendall has been out with Ben Simmons a few times and she likes him," a source told E! News. "They have mutual friends and have been getting to know each other over the last few weeks. He has been spending time in L.A. with her and has been to her house. They've hung out there and have been to dinner a few times."

Hear more on that rumored romance in the video below.

