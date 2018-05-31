Kendall Jenner Steps Out With Ben Simmons in Los Angeles Following Romance Reports: Pics

Looks like Kendall Jenner's rumored romance with NBA star Ben Simmons is heating up!

Following multiple reports that the 22-year-old supermodel and the 21-year-old Philadelphia 76ers player are dating, the two stepped out together in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Jenner and Simmons were snapped exiting celebrity hot spot The Nice Guy in West Hollywood at the same time, both wearing all black. Jenner kept it casual in a loose sweater, ripped jeans and boots, while Simmons wore a T-shirt, a hat and a few eye-catching chains.

GAMR / Backgrid

Maciel / Backgrid

According to multiple reports, the pair have been casually seeing each other for a few weeks. "Kendall has been out with Ben Simmons a few times and she likes him," a source told E! News of Jenner's new relationship with Simmons, who was previously romantically linked to singer Tinashe. "They have mutual friends and have been getting to know each other over the last few weeks. He has been spending time in L.A. with her and has been to her house. They've hung out there and have been to dinner a few times."

Jenner was most recently linked to 29-year-old NBA star Blake Griffin. In March, Jenner spoke to Vogue about keeping her relationships private.

"I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!'" she said. "I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy."

