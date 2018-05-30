Kendall Jenner Reportedly Dating NBA Star Ben Simmons

Has Kendall Jenner found herself a new NBA beau?

A few months after speculation that the model and reality star was dating Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin, Jenner has been romantically linked to another young basketball talent, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons.

According to multiple reports, the pair have been casually seeing each other for a few weeks. "Kendall has been out with Ben Simmons a few times and she likes him," a source tells E! News of Jenner's new relationship with Simmons, who was previously romantically linked to singer Tinashe. "They have mutual friends and have been getting to know each other over the last few weeks. He has been spending time in L.A. with her and has been to her house. They've hung out there and have been to dinner a few times."

Back in March, Jenner opened up about relationships in her cover story interview for Vogue, but steered clear of confirming anything about her rumored romance with Griffin.

"I like my private life," she told writer Jonathan Van Meter at the time, after noting that she was planning to visit a "friend" in Michigan the day after Valentine's Day. "I’m happy. He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me."

Jenner also said she's had other relationships that the media didn't necessarily know about. "I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!'" she explained. "I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy."

ET has reached out to reps for Jenner and Simmons for more information.

See more on Jenner's former flings in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

WATCH: Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Can't Stop Giggling & Looking Fabulous During Girls' Night Out in Cannes

PICS: Kendall Jenner Cheers on Blake Griffin Courtside at the LA Clippers Game

EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner Is 'Happy' Dating Blake Griffin, Source Says 'It's Just a Fun Fling'

Related Gallery