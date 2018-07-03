Kendall Jenner Flashes Toned Abs in Sunny Bikini Video

Kendall Jenner is definitely comfortable in her own skin.

The 22-year-old runway model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a short video to show off washboard abs and super toned legs.

The svelte reality star flaunted her flawless physique -- and stayed cool in the sweltering summer heat -- in a tiny, lime green bikini, which she wore around her luxurious estate.

Jenner, who filmed the clip in front of a reflective glass door, captioned the pic, "BFF with this window," in a font color that matched her two-piece swimwear.

@kendalljenner via Instagram stories #kendalljenner A post shared by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljennercr) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:36pm PDT

Jenner shared a similarly sultry bikini snapshot to Instagram late last month.

The clothing entrepreneur modeled a canary yellow bikini, which is part of the swimwear line sold by Kendall + Kylie, the clothing line developed by her and her sister, Kylie Jenner.

@kendallandkylie swim 🍋 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 23, 2018 at 7:28pm PDT

For more on the fashion icon's bold, sexy and stylish summer looks, check out the video below.

