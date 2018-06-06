Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid Are 'Nothing Serious,' Source Says (Exclusive)

Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid, heating up? Not so fast!

Just one day after the two were spotted locking lips, a source tells ET that the reality star and the 18-year-old brother of her model pals, Bella and Gigi Hadid, are "nothing serious."

"Anwar and Kendall are just having fun for now," the source says. "Both of them recently got out of relationships, and don't want anything too serious."

"Kendall is best friends with Anwar's sisters, Gigi and Bella, and she respects them tremendously," the source continues. "Kendall would never want to do anything to put her relationship with Anwar's sisters in jeopardy. Kendall and Anwar have known each other for years and have always been flirtatious and this is just another sign of that. The two enjoy one another's company and things could change, but for now, it's nothing serious."

In the meantime, Kendall, 22, seems to be enjoying the single life. The source also tells ET that Kendall is still "casually dating" NBA star Ben Simmons. The model and Philadelphia 76ers point guard first sparked romance rumors late last month, with multiple reports claiming they had been been casually seeing each other for a few weeks.

"Kendall has been out with Ben Simmons a few times and she likes him," a source told E! News. "They have mutual friends and have been getting to know each other over the last few weeks. He has been spending time in L.A. with her and has been to her house. They've hung out there and have been to dinner a few times."

