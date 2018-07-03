Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sexy Snap With Boyfriend on Italian Getaway

Taking to the high seas!

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, just gifted fans another enviable photo from their adventurous trip to Italy. Off the cost of Portofino, the 38-year-old posed for a photo with her younger beau while wearing a black one-piece swimsuit.

Younes, who goes shirtless for the photo, shows off his impressive physique while standing before the pristine Mediterranean view. “Ride with U,” Kourtney captioned the idyllic image.

This vacation photo arrives just one day after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spied sharing a kiss with the 24-year-old as the pair took a break from exploring to work out together.

And last week, the couple were staying on the Isle of Capri, where Kourtney used the opportunity to take some more photos as they strolled about the city at night. In one, she struck a fun pose while sitting on a bright yellow Vespa. Later, she posed under a lemon tree while walking down a candlelit path.

Let’s hope the couple continues to share images from their picture-perfect getaway!

