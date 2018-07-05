Kim Kardashian Tries Wakeboarding for First Time, and Documents Her Many Falls

Ouch!

Kim Kardashian West wasn’t afraid to try new things on the Fourth of July. The 37-year-old reality star documented herself wakeboarding in an undisclosed location, but wasn't necessarily a natural.

“This is way harder than it looks!!!” she captioned several clips of herself trying out the challenging water sport.

After several attempts to stay upright on the board, Kim finally managed to last for several seconds as she surfed over the water. The mother of three also shared several videos of herself on the water, gushing, “Just a little slice of heaven in the middle of nowhere.”

Kim also shared a shot of herself in a navy blue printed bikini with her hair in two braids.

Instagram Stories

In addition to posting about herself, Kim also shared several sweet videos of her 5-month-old daughter, Chicago, and her 2-year-old son, Saint.

“He loves his sissy,” she captioned the precious clips of Saint giving his little sister a kiss.

While Kim was enjoying her own “slice of heaven,” her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, was throwing a house party with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

For more from the famous family, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Hourglass Figure in Skin-Tight Yeezy Fashions at 4th of July Party: Pics!

Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Fourth Of July Snap of Kylie and Kendall Jenner as Kids -- See the Pic!

Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey and More Stars Celebrate the 4th of July With Bikinis, Fireworks and Fun

Related Gallery