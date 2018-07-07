Kris Jenner Joins Daughter Kourtney Kardashian on Italian Vacation as She Jokes She 'Had Some Work to Do'

The momager has arrived!

Kris Jenner is officially in Portofino, Italy, joining her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, on her seemingly month-long vacation in Europe. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself jet-setting, without sharing her destination, but by Saturday she had arrived on her daughter's yacht.

"Ok I know I know!! I’m spoiled... but had to share, this is just funny, like seriously.....LOL," Kris captioned a video of herself hopping from one private jet to another. "#happyfriday #loveyouguys #bekindtooneanother."

Kourtney shared a trio of pics of her reunion with her mom to Instagram on Saturday, writing, "had some work to do so flew in the momager." The mother-daughter duo hardly appear to be working, however, despite the Apple laptop sitting in front of them. They couldn't look happier as they share a laugh lounging on a yacht, while Kris holds a glass of wine.

Kris' arrival in Italy comes just one day after Khloe Kardashian poked fun at the timing of her sister's extra-long getaway. "I come back in town and you leave the next day. Should I catch the hint?" the new mom wrote on a snap of Kourtney posing in matching outfits with her daughter, Penelope.

The famous family clearly misses each other when they're apart, but it's a different story when they're all together. In fact, things appear to get heated between Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian in a new promo for the upcoming 15th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The sisters get into a full-on screaming match in the trailer, with one comment from Kim seemingly sending Kourtney into tears. "You're just a f**king b***h!" Kourtney cries, as Kim yells back, "Get the f**k out of here and go!"

