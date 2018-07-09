Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Mom Shamer on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian doesn't have time for mommy shamers on social media.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star and mother of three took to Instagram to share a snapshot from the deck of a yacht in Portofino, Italy.

"Just finished my daily basket of focaccia...hbu?" Kourtney captioned the innocuous snapshot of herself eating a bite of savory bread, making a kissy face at the camera and soaking up the sun in a bronze bikini.

However, some critics took to the comments section to call the reality star a bad mother to her children -- 8-year-old son Mason, 6-year-old daughter Penelope and 3-year-old son Reign.

"Where are your kids?" asked one commenter.

Clearly not content with just letting the criticism pass unaddressed, Kourtney was quick to shut the shamer down personally.

"My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting across from me. Thank you so much for your concern," Kourtney wrote in a reply that received more than 79,000 likes.

The irony of shadily accusing the 39-year-old celeb of being a neglectful mother is that just hours before, she had posted a collection of heartwarming snapshots of her daughter, whose birthday they had just celebrated in the small, coastal Italian vacation destination.

"My little birthday ladybug makes my heart incredibly full every day. So in awe of her," Kourtney captioned the super sweet Instagram slideshow.

Meanwhile, as the eldest Kardashian sister is enjoying family time in Italy, her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, recently took to Snapchat to lament having to go back to work two months after giving birth to her baby girl, True.

"Tomorrow is my first day back to work," Khloe shared in the video she posted, as her baby gently cooed against her shoulder. "I have missed a feeding here or there with True, but I've never missed multiple feedings in a day, so I have a ton of anxiety."

Check out the video below to hear more from the new mom about her struggle with balancing her return to work with her desire to spend all day with her little girl.

