Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner & More Stars to Take Part in Charity Poker Tournament

Kardashian-Jenners take poker night!

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner will be kicking off the first annual “If Only” Texas Hold ’Em Poker Tournament at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on July 29.

Longtime supporters of City of Hope, the nonprofit clinical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars will each host their own table and will be playing against attendees to raise money for the cause. They will also be filming the event for an upcoming KUWTK episode, which will air later this year.

The event is presented by the Forum and City of Hope’s Future Hope Committee, and hosted by Shelli & Irving Azoff, Madison Square Garden and City of Hope. Additional celebrities will also be in attendance.

For more information, visit https://www.cityofhope.org/forumpoker.

