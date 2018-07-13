Kris Jenner Says Khloe Kardashian's Marriage to Lamar Odom 'Felt So Natural' -- Watch

Kris Jenner did not have any worries when Khloe Kardashian married Lamar Odom.

In an exclusive clip for Fox News' OBJECTified, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch opens up about her daughter's "nanosecond" marriage to the former basketball player, and reveals that their relationship "felt so natural."

When Kris gets asked if Khloe marrying Odom -- just one month after the two began dating -- concerned her, she replies, "Actually it didn't."

"It felt so natural for the two of them," the 62-year-old reality star expresses in the preview. "I fell totally in love with Lamar. It was such a great time in all of our lives."

Khloe and Lamar tied the knot in 2009, but their marriage was marred by cheating scandals and the former Lakers' drug relapse. Khloe filed for divorce in December of 2013, but called off the legal proceedings when Lamar was hospitalized in a coma and placed on life support after being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada.

"The whole thing, to have that in the way it did, was obviously very sad for all of us," Kris reflects. "Addiction is a terrible thing and I didn’t know anything about it, really."

Once Lamar fully recovered, he and Khloe finalized their divorce in December 2016. Last year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed in a promo for the family's 10-year anniversary special that thinking Lamar had died was the "most traumatic" experience she's had.

"On the plane, they said he died," shared Khloe, who cared for her ex after his hospitalization. "Someone faked it. I was screaming. But to think, and to go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do, and then to know they're really alive... it was too many emotions, I think, for any of us to handle."

Khloe is now mother to a 2-month-old daughter, True, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. While their relationship has also been affected by its own cheating rumors, Kris told ET in May that Khloe is doing "great."

"She's great! Yeah! Really, really, really great. [Khloe is] loving being a mom," Kris shared.

On the upcoming OBJECTified episode, the Kardashian momager also opens up about her own cheating scandal with her late husband, Robert Kardashian. Watch the video below to hear what she shared.

Jenner's episode of OBJECTified airs Sunday, July 15 on Fox.

