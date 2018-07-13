Kris Jenner Addresses Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape and Cheating on Late Husband Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner is opening up like never before.

The 62-year-old reality star recently sat down for an interview for Fox News' latest series, OBJECTified, and opened up about cheating on her late husband, Robert Kardashian, and daughter Kim Kardashian West's infamous sex tape with rapper Ray J.

In sneak peek clips from the upcoming episode, Kris is asked whether she believes the now 11-year-old tape is what made Kim (and their family) famous.

"You know, I can't control what other people say and obviously that was a hard thing to go through," she recalls. "The thing I learned from that is that you can get through anything as a family."

"That was obviously a real hard time for any mom," she adds. "It was devastating."

Kris also admits that she regrets her extramarital affair on Robert, who is the father of her eldest children, Kourtney, 39, Kim, 37, Khloe, 34, and Rob, 31. He died at the age of 59 on Sept. 30, 2003, after a battle with esophageal cancer.

"I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I had gotten pregnant on my honeymoon," says Kris, who was married to the attorney from 1978 to 1991."I had the happiest life you could've dreamt about. But when you're in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was, like, what I think I went through at some point."

When asked bluntly if she "had an affair with a soccer player" -- later revealed to be Todd Waterman, an animator who previously played for the L.A. Heat -- Kris replied, "I did, I did."

"[It's] nothing I'm proud of," she confesses. "When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart."

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Kris admits that moving on was difficult, both emotionally and financially, but she didn't give up on love.

"Two weeks after I said, 'I'm never going out with another guy again, I'm done with men,' I met Bruce [Caitlyn] Jenner," she says of her ex-husband and the father of her youngest kids, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20.

The two called it quits in October 2013, and Kris has since moved on with Corey Gamble.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Kris' full OBJECTified episode airs Sunday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox News.

In the meantime, check out what the famous momager told ET about daughter Khloe Kardashian being a new mom when we caught up with her at the Met Gala earlier this year:

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner in a Fendi Fashion Video Set to Kanye West Song

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Stun in Black-and-White Looks at KKW Beauty Event

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Gave Kris Jenner the Most Epic Housewarming Gift -- Yes, It Involves Champagne!

Related Gallery