Khloe Kardashian Reveals She's Already Lost 33 Pounds Since Giving Birth to Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian is working hard on her post-baby body.

After giving birth to her first child, baby girl True, with Tristan Thompson in April, the 34-year-old reality star has been getting back into her intense health and fitness routine. And it appears all the hard work has been paying off, as she revealed via her app on Monday how much weight she's lost already.

"After I had True, I didn't put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week," she explained. "Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn't give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn't able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I've lost 33 pounds! I'm shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly."

"I'm chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy," she continued. "I never compare myself to other women as every woman has their own journey. We also all have different priorities in our day-to-day lives. One of mine is having that one hour where I can be selfish and alone in my place of refuge. Staying healthy and active is something that's very important to me. Exercise is something I've always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress. And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that's my time, my space, something I'm doing for myself."

Earlier this month, the Revenge Body star gave fans a glimpse of her slimmed-down figure via Instagram, in a picture of herself rocking a bright orange ensemble from brother-in-law Kanye West's latest Yeezy collection. And needless to say, girl is looking good!

While Kardashian has been loving her new role as mom, she and Thompson recently had a night to themselves, enjoying a double date in Los Angeles with the NBA star's former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James, and his wife, Savannah Brinson.

