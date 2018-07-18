Khloe Kardashian Shows Off New Diamond Ring Inspired by Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian always keeps her daughter close to her heart.

After ending her maternity leave and returning to work this week, the 34-year-old Good American co-founder showed off her new bling, which was inspired by her 3-month-old baby girl, True, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In an Instagram Story video posted on Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashiansreality star wears a ring with True's name written in diamonds. The nameplate sparkler sits above another diamond band, and appears to be on her wedding ring finger. Khloe also tagged her bestie, Malika, in the clip.

Instagram Story

The new mom also shared an adorable video of True smiling wide and enjoying her time with her mommy.

"I just MELT when baby True does this," she wrote alongside the sweet clip.

On Tuesday, Khloe revealed that going back to work caused her "a little anxiety."

"The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It's like riding a bike!" she explained. "On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun -- I acted like I hadn't seen her in forever!"

"I've never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it'll be interesting to see how I'll learn to handle everything," she added. "Women do it every single day, so I know I'll get through it. I'm just anxious because it's the unknown."

While the Revenge Body host is just returning to work, she has, however, been going hard at the gym. On Monday, Khloe showed off her 33-pound weight loss since giving birth in April.

See her slimmed-down figure in the video below.

