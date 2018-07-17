Khloe Kardashian Explains Why Returning to Work After Giving Birth to Daughter Was 'Tough'

Khloe Kardashian has officially returned to work for the first time since giving birth to her first child, baby girl True, with Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star took to her app on Tuesday, where she revealed that going back to her work routine has caused her "a little anxiety."

"The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It's like riding a bike!" she explained. "On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun -- I acted like I hadn't seen her in forever!"

Khloe added that she's feeling a bit "nervous" about this week, however, as it marks her "first solid week" where she'll have to work every single day.

"I know I'll be OK. I have to remind myself that she's in the best possible hands," Khloe shared. "It's way harder on me than it is for her, LOL -- she doesn't even know what's happening!"

The Revenge Body star continued on, telling fans she plans to just figure it all out as she goes.

"I've never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it'll be interesting to see how I'll learn to handle everything," she said. "Women do it every single day, so I know I'll get through it. I'm just anxious because it's the unknown."

"I'm so fortunate and blessed that I have a job where I'm allowed to bring my daughter pretty often," she added. "I know how fortunate I am. However, I also think it's important to get my old 'normal' back together while incorporating my new one."

And part of that "old normal" is getting back on track with her intense health and fitness routine. She revealed via her app on Monday that she's already lost 33 pounds since giving birth to True in April. She debuted her slimmed-down figure in public that same day, stepping out for a lunch date in Los Angeles with Tristan.

Hear more on how Khloe has been dropping in the baby weight in the video below!

