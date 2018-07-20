Khloe Kardashian Excited to Be Close to Family After Returning to LA

Khloe Kardashian is beyond happy to be back in California!

The 34-year-old returned to Los Angeles in June following months in Cleveland, Ohio with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Even when cheating allegations arose against the Cleveland Cavaliers player -- shortly before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True -- she remained in Cleveland to work on "rebuilding" their relationship.

"I'm over the moon about being home!" Khloe wrote on her app Thursday. "Of course, I missed my actual house immensely while I was in Cleveland -- there's nothing like enjoying your own home."

Her house, though, isn't the only thing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star missed.

"I'm most excited about being so close to my family," Khloe revealed. "Getting the kids together and having True do all of her classes with her cousins is a great feeling!"

Khloe isn't the only one who's excited to have True closer to the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan! Back in June, Kim Kardashian, Khloe's sister, exclusively told ET about a planned cousin photo shoot for all the new babies in their family -- 3-month-old True, Kim's 6-month-old daughter, Chicago, and Kylie Jenner's 5-month-old daughter, Stormi.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together. Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting,” the 37-year-old reality star dished. “We’re so excited. Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

Earlier this month, in a series of tweets, Khloe confirmed that the photo shoot had take place.

"We had a cousin photo shoot TODAY!!!! It was the CUTEST 😍😍😍," she tweeted.

Watch the video for more on the photo shoot:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off New Diamond Ring Inspired by Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian Explains Why Returning to Work After Giving Birth to Daughter Was 'Tough'

Khloe Kardashian Debuts 33-Pound Weight Loss During Lunch Date With Tristan Thompson

Related Gallery