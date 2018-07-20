Khloe Kardashian Confesses She Frequently Thinks About Getting a Nose Job

Khloe Kardashian thinks about getting a nose job "every day."

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and new mom admitted that she would like to get her nose done, but is still scared to go through with the procedure.

On Friday, a fan commented on Khloe's latest Instagram post, asking if she got her "nose done or just really fleeky contouring." The reality star wrote back to the user with a very honest reply.

"One day I think I'll get one because I think about it every day. But I'm scared so for now it's all about contour," the Good American jeans co-founder commented.

Another user also made the same comment, to which Khloe explained that it was all thanks to the power of makeup. "Great contouring!! We go overboard but my nose spread during pregnancy so I'm just waiting for it to go back lol," she wrote.

In 2016, Khloe dispelled nose job rumors, telling Cosmopolitan, "I don't [feel pressure to get plastic surgery]. And I appreciate that I didn't succumb to what everyone has always said in the past, like, 'You gotta get a nose job, you gotta get a nose job.'"

"If I felt like I wanted one, I would've. And if I want to do something, I'll totally do it -- I don't care and I'll be the first one to say, 'Look what I just did! This is my doctor, let's do an interview with him and give me the free nose job!" she added.

One thing Khloe has recently changed are her eating and workout habits. Earlier this week, the reality star revealed that she dropped 33 pounds since giving birth to her daughter, True, in April. Khloe got candid with her fans about her post-baby weight loss in a message shared on her app.

Hear what she shared in the video below.

