Khloé Kardashian Confesses to Having 'Mom Guilt': 'It's a Real Thing'

Khloé Kardashian is keeping it real about motherhood!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star -- who welcomed her daughter, True, back in April -- expressed feelings of “mom guilt” on Twitter Saturday.

“The worst part is the mom guilt. It’s a real thing,” she wrote in response to a since-deleted tweet from a fan. “You feel guilty at all times if you have to leave her side. Or really for anything.”

Khloé -- who shares True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson -- was quick to point out the wonderful aspects of being a mom, too.

“The best part is everything about her,” she gushed. “The unconditional love and the fact that I get to raise a beautiful, strong and intelligent young lady.”

This isn’t the first time the reality star has opened up about the challenges of motherhood. Earlier this month, she revealed that she was a bit “nervous” about returning to work.

"The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It's like riding a bike!" she explained on her app. "On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun -- I acted like I hadn't seen her in forever!"

Khloé continued: "I've never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it'll be interesting to see how I'll learn to handle everything. Women do it every single day, so I know I'll get through it. I'm just anxious because it's the unknown."

Since returning to Los Angeles, California, from Cleveland, Ohio -- where she gave birth to True and had since been living with Tristan, 27 -- Khloe is thrilled to be back around her family.

"I'm most excited about being so close to my family," Khloé revealed on her app last week. "Getting the kids together and having True do all of her classes with her cousins is a great feeling!"

Khloé isn't the only one who's excited to have True closer to the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan! Back in June, Kim Kardashian, Khloé's sister, exclusively told ET about a planned cousin photo shoot for all the new babies in their family -- 3-month-old True, Kim's 6-month-old daughter, Chicago, and Kylie Jenner's 5-month-old daughter, Stormi.

“We’re so excited. Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew,” Kim said.

Earlier this month, in a series of tweets, Khloe confirmed that the photo shoot had taken place. "We had a cousin photo shoot TODAY!!!! It was the CUTEST 😍😍😍," she tweeted.

