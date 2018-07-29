Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Mom Shamers After Leaving True at Home For a Charity Event

Khloe Kardashian clapped back on Sunday at mom-shamers calling into question her decision to go to a charity poker event, leaving little True behind.

Kardashian on Sunday was attending the "If Only" Texas Hold'Em Poker Tournament at The Forum in Inglewood, California, a charity event to benefit the City of Hope, an organization dedicated to care and research on cancer and other serious illnesses. But the 34-year-old mom's decision to leave her 4-month-old daughter with dad, Tristan Thompson, apparently led some on Twitter to criticize her.

She was having none of it -- especially since she wasn't feeling particularly well to begin with.

"Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby?" Kardashian wrote on Twitter. "Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?"

Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 30, 2018

Kardashian has spoken out about the inherent guilt she's felt in motherhood, where she has felt guilty for leaving True's side even for short periods of time. But she was not entertaining questions about her leaving her daughter with dad for a worthy cause.

It's a cause that sister Kim was supporting as well on Sunday. Their mom, Kris Jenner, has said that she's proud of her daughters working with City of Hope.

"They provide treatment for people who can’t afford it and it’s free and that to me was really what attracted me," she said. "I think it’s important to keep raising money for this amazing organization because there’s so many people that are affected by the care that they bring."

Khloe hasn't been afraid to clap back at critics in the past. For a look back at one other such time, watch the video below.

